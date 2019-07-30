Genesis Vision Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $291,047.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00020664 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01542441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

