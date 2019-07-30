Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. 599,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,827. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genesee & Wyoming has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.42.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 319.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

