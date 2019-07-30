Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,610 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,610 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Splunk makes up about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 15.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 105.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 393.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

SPLK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,982. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

