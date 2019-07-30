Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3,831.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,405. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 4,480 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $479,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 4,562 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $487,267.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,805 shares of company stock worth $2,438,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

