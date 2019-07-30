Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 270,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $134.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

