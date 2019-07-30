Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7,616.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after buying an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $22,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,405,000.

SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 111,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,182. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

