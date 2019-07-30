General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,671,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 27,008,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.