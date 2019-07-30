General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 58.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 585.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $208,406,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 33,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

