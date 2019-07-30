Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.