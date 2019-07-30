Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,669,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.35%.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

