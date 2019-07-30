GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,288,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 8,818,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 308.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

