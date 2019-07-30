GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Short Interest Update

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,796,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GasLog by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. GasLog has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

