Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.70-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.70 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRMN opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,232,629.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $146,149,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445,079 shares of company stock worth $195,455,242. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

