Gannett (GCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Gannett to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Gannett has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $663.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,143. Gannett has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Gannett’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

