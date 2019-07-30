Gamida Cell (GMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMDA shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.