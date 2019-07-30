Gamida Cell (GMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.