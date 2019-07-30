GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $171.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $191.63. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.89.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

