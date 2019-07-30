FunFair Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,086.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $160,086.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01535901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000625 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Binance, C2CX, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

