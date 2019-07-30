FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) Trading Down 8%

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE)’s share price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 435,861 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

About FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

