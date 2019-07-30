Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

RESI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,800 and have sold 247,917 shares worth $2,992,792. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,028,000 after buying an additional 324,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $7,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $3,981,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

