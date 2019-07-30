Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.57 ($96.01).

Shares of FME stock opened at €62.94 ($73.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12-month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

