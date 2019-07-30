FREE Coin Trading Up 196.4% Over Last Week (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 190.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 196.4% against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $6,077.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00279428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.01550221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.