Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 111,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

