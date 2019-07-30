Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

