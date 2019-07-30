Frank H. Brod Sells 4,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.35. 13,542,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,565,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.