Foundry Partners LLC Sells 264,724 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264,724 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

