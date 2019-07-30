Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,614 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 98,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 12,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,665. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Stuart B. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,153.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 132,000 shares of company stock worth $611,130 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

