Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

