Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,994,710 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,959. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

