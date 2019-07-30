Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Huntsman worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,112,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,789,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,025 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,526.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 824,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 801,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 764,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HUN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 57,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,854. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.
In other Huntsman news, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.