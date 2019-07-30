Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Huntsman worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,112,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,789,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,025 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,526.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 824,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 801,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 764,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 57,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,854. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other Huntsman news, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

