Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,559,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 4,995,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 27,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

