Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.96. 1,800,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,033,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,513 shares of company stock worth $4,855,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after buying an additional 411,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after buying an additional 997,004 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,275,000 after buying an additional 83,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after buying an additional 787,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,132,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 115,253 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

