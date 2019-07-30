Footy Cash (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $422.00

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash . The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io . The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.