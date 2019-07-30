Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $2.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total value of $3,223,610.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $20.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,892.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,935.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.