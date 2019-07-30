FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $26,432.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00281882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.01546358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000635 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,778,853 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

