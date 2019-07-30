Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIC. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

