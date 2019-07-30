Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 184,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,246 shares of company stock worth $29,869,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 329.20 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

