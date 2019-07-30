Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five Below were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.89.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.92. 15,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

