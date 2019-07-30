Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fiserv by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $5,557,300 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. 4,754,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

