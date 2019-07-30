First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.93, 2,403 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 571.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter.

