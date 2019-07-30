First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $547.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

