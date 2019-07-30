First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FLIC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,590. The company has a market capitalization of $547.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

