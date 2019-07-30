First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 0.5%

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55.

About First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

