First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,603 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 744,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.