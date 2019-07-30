First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,449 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.03 on Tuesday, hitting $324.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

