First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 7,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

