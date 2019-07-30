First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 1.12% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

