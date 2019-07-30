First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.76 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after buying an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

