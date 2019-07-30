First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,887 shares during the quarter. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S makes up approximately 1.3% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 1.79% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,191. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

