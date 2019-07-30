First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,372 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,121,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

