First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,855 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.99. 184,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

